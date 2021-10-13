TMKOC, 12 October 2021, Written Update: Bhide decides to complain about Tapu Sena

In today's episode, Madhvi and Bhide discuss Sona and Tapu's impact on Sona. Madhvi requests that Bhide tell the truth to Tapu Sena. But Bhide is resolute, and he wants to know how far Tapu Sena can go before correcting them.

Tapu Sena enters Bhide's home. When Bhide inquires about the money, they inform him that Goli is on his way. When Madhvi asks if they have a problem they can discuss with her, Bhide responds that they won't since there isn't one. Tapu believes that now that the money has been arranged, there is no reason to expose the truth. Tapu keeps Bhide entertained with amusing banter. Goli and Pinku leave the society when Sona makes a gesture from the balcony.

Pinku and Goli run into Abdul. When Abdul asks whether everything is okay, Tapu Sena does not divulge anything to him and walks away. Bhide calls Abdul and instructs him to keep a close watch on Tapu Sena.

Bhide resolves to call Tapu Sena's parents and inform them of their mistakes. Bhide contacts Jethalal and attempts to inform him about Tapu, but Jethalal is not in the mood to hear anything negative about Tapu. Bhide tells Jethalal that he has a parcel from London and asks him to come and pick it up. Bhide pretends to be a delivery boy and confronts Jethalal, asking him to take the parcel himself.

Bhide then dials Sodhi's number. Sodhi believes Bhide called to inquire about Sakharam. Nevertheless, Sodhi informs Bhide that he is busy and requests that the call be ended. Bhide informs him that something major has happened in society and asks him to come as soon as possible.

Bhide dials Haathi's number now. Bhide asks him to come to his home urgently to discuss a crucial matter.

Also Read| TMKOC, 11 October 2021, Written Update: Tapu Sena contacts a loan shark