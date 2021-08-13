TMKOC, 13 August 2021, Written Update: Jethalal saves Taarak

On one hand, Taarak enjoys his food with Jethalal and Sodhi and on the other, his boss is looking at him with anger. He says that Taarak is a liar and has cheated on him. He does not act immediately but swiftly observes him. He is bursting with anger and plans on calling him out. Jethalal asks him to not pick up the call and hence, he follows his advice and ignores the call. At that very moment, his boss walks by and surprises him.

Taarak is speechless after seeing his boss and can’t get a word out of his mouth. He introduces his boss to Jethalal and Sodhi and both of them are dumbfounded. His boss asks him what is he doing at a restaurant and why did he lie about his wife. Therefore, he comes up with a lie on the spot and says that he came to the restaurant as his wife is ill. He said that he did not want to go to the restaurant but his friends forced him to.

His boss asks him that everything will be clear once he visits Anjali. Taarak hesitates but Jethalal asks the boss to get ready to leave for Taarak’s house.

On their way, Jethalal questions him if he has been vaccinated yet. His boss says that he has taken one dose but the other one is pending.

Jethalal warns him that he shouldn’t go near Anjali as he hasn’t been completely vaccinated and it can be risky as she has a cold, fever, and is coughing. His boss gets scared and grants Taarak two days' leave. Taarak is happy that his job has been saved but he thinks about how he will spend his next two days. At last, he decides to go to his house and deal with Anjali.

Stay tuned to know what happens next.

Also Read| TMKOC, 12 August 2021, Written Update: Taarak’s boss catches his lie