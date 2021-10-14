TMKOC, 14th October 2021, Written Update: Tapu Sena’s confession

In today's episode, when Abdul asks if he should stop Tapu Sena from mortgaging the laptop, Haathi says 'No'. Bhide advises Abdul to return to society before the Tapu Sena discovers him. Goli's parents get disheartened.

Bhide gets enraged by the string of lies. Tapu Sena has been telling and blames himself for being a poor teacher. He claims he'll make atonement for it and locks himself in the room. Everyone believes he's leaving society and tries to stop him, but he claims he's not going anywhere except Madhvi, and before he continues, everyone assumes he's asking Madhvi to leave the house, so they try to persuade him. Bhide then states that Sonu will leave the home and go to her uncle's house in the village and that he would go and drop her off and then return and fast for a week to make amends. Parents make the decision that they will not allow their children to continue their studies.

Abdul calls Bhide to alert him that the Tapu Sena has entered the community.

Tapu gives Bhide the money. Parents enter the hall and question Tapu Sena about their lies. Tapu attempts to manage and lies once again. The parents express their dissatisfaction with the Tapu Sena. Sonu asks Bhide to stop because she can't face the thought of saying anything negative about Tapu Sena. Tapu Sena insists that they are not lying, and Haathi inquires about the laptop. Champaklal appears with the laptop bag and shows it. Every parent has their own set of assumptions. Champaklal yells at them to halt and asks them to listen to Tapu.

Tapu Sena explains the truth about how they mortgaged the laptop but stopped signing the paperwork when they remembered Bhide's words and how Sonu put a halt to Goli by mentioning Bhide's thoughts.

