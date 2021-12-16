TMKOC, 15 December 2021, Written Update: Popatlal juggles between two families

In today's episode, Popatlal informs Hathi about pest control in his house and asks if they can let Sneha's family into their house. Hathi says he has no objection. Popatlal drops the second family at Dr. Hathi's house and goes to meet Gungun, who is waiting at Bhide's house.

Bhide stops him at the door and asks what is happening and why they called him mentally ill. Popatlal asks him to understand and explains the situation to him. Gungun's family meets Popatlal. Gungun says that she is happy to meet Popatlal. Gungun's family introduces themselves, and they get along really well with Popatlal, but only Sathish's yawning disturbs everyone.

When they are about to start the marriage topic, Popatlal gets a call from Hathi. Popatlal lies that he is getting a call from his informer about important news, so he excuses himself to take the call by going downstairs. Madhvi stops him and asks him to use their bedroom to take the call. Bhide understands Popatlal and asks him to go downstairs and take the call. Madhvi suggests taking the call on the balcony.

Popatlal answers Hathi's call and asks him to manage the situation for a while. Popatlal tries to jump from the balcony to reach Hathi's house but stops when he finds the ladder. He gets down using the ladder and goes to Hathi's house to meet Sneha's family. Sneha is very eager to get married.

A salesman visits Bhide's house. Bhide asks him to leave. Asha asks if Popatlal didn't leave from the balcony itself. Bhide goes to check and finds that Popatlal is missing and gets tense. Popatlal is all praise for the society members of Gokuldham. Popatlal gets a call from Bhide. Popatlal has to juggle between two families before coming to a decision.

