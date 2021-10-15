TMKOC, 15th October 2021, Written Update: Champaklal supports Tapu Sena 

In today's episode, Madhvi apologizes to Sonu for the misunderstanding. Haathi and Sodhi appreciate Sonu's parenting.

Jethalal then inquires about the source of the money. Bapuji says when he returned from his friend's house, he looked for Tapu and saw Tapu Sena with sorrowful expressions, so he inquired about what had happened, and Tapu informed him about the issue. When Tapu Sena was about to leave Bhide's house, he intervened and gave the money to Tapu Sena to return to Bhide.

Bhide returns the money and explains how the missing cheque was found and how he received the money. When Tapu Sena hears Bhide, they get shocked. Tapu Sena is praised by everybody, and then Tapu Sena apologizes to Bhide. Tapu Sena gets ice cream from Abdul. Everyone gets together for an ice cream party.

When Bhide and Sodhi go to Ramakanth to give him the money, Ramakanth tells them that Bhide is late and that he no longer requires it. They are only 50 seconds late, according to Bhide. Bhide and Sodhi try to persuade Ramakanth to take the money, but they don't pay attention to what he says. Ramakanth claims that his son has arranged for the money.

Bhide returns home and tells Madhvi what happened at Ramakanth's house. Sodhi is disappointed since everyone has departed and he was unable to eat the ice cream. Bhide makes fun of Sodhi's Jeep. When Bhide asks Madhvi to bring ice cream for Sodhi, she responds that there is no ice cream left since Haathi and Goli had finished everything.

Tapu Sena has a good time and dances. Tapu Sena is pleased with their togetherness and the valuable lesson they learned today. Goli expresses his gratitude to them for always being there for him.

