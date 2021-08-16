TMKOC, 16 August 2021, Written Update: Taarak gets stuck with Anjali’s itinerary

This episode begins with Taarak thinking about all the lies that he will have to make up after interacting with Anjali. His thoughts turn into reality and Anjali shoots a lot of questions at him and suspects that he took a leave from the office after making stuff up and later went out to eat with his friends. Taarak worries that she is 100% accurate but says a lie.

Later, at night, all the male members gather for a glass of soda, and Jethalal and Sodhi narrate the entire story to the rest of them. After this story, Iyer is impressed by Jethalal’s story-telling skills and sarcastically praises him. They all leave this topic and decided to focus on an agenda that is to think of a lie to tell to Anjali for Taarak’s two-day leave. Bhide suggests him to confess, but Taarak says that unfolding the lie would require him to tell the truth about the restaurant and he can’t do. Sodhi suggests calling in sick but he rejects it as well.

Taarak blames Jethalal for putting him in this situation as Jethalal relies too much on him. He asks Jethalal to suggest him a mind-blowing idea or else he would never help him out of a problem. At last, Jethalal suggests an idea and it is liked by everyone.

Taarak starts working on his plan and gets romantic with Anjali. He says that he has taken time out for his loving wife and asked for two days' leave from his boss. Anjali gets really happy and prepares a very boring itinerary involving diet food and yoga.

