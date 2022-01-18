TMKOC, 17th January 2022, Written Update: Suryamukhi's spirit into Madhvi

In today's episode, Baba asks the spirit of Suryamukhi into whose body it wants to go. The Baba claims that Madhavi is now hosting the spirit of Suryamukhi. Everyone is shocked. Bhide goes to Madhvi and asks Baba to remove the spirit from her body. Baba says now they can't do anything. Sodhi is excited about the process. Baba warns everyone not to disturb the process or else the spirit will stay forever in Madhvi. Tapu Sena gets worried.

Madhvi starts speaking weirdly. Bhide gets worried about Madhvi. Madhvi's behaviour shocks everyone. Madhvi tells Baba that she wants to dance. Baba asks her to dance. Madhvi dances to the song and pushes others to do the same. Bhide begs Baba to expel Suryamukhi's soul from Madhvi. Suryamukhi is called by Baba. Suryamukhi says she's having fun after a long time and wants to sing a song and stay in Madhvi for a little longer. Suryamukhi has a terrible voice.

Popatlal asks Suryamukhi when he will get married. Suryamukhi asks him to inquire from Asit. Baba expels Suryamukhi's spirit from Madhvi at Bhide's request. Madhvi becomes normal. Baba asks them if they now believe him. Anjali asks Baba to expel the Karela ghost from Taarak. Baba starts the ritual on Taarak. Baba explains to everyone how he is going to exorcise the ghost inside Taarak. Taarak gets scared listening to the procedure.

Baba feeds laddus to Taarak. Taarak refuses to eat. Baba asks his assistant to throw ice water on Taarak. Taarak asks him not to do so as he is calm. Baba asks his assistant to put the smoke from the chillies in Taarak's eyes. Taarak pleads with everyone to stop this. Bapuji and Anjali say that nothing will happen to him and the ghost will be expelled.

