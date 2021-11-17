TMKOC, 17th November 2021, Written Update: Search goes on for Santosh contractor

In today's episode, when Jethalal attempts to call Taarak, he receives a message from Taarak stating that he is in a meeting and will call back later. Jethalal instructs Baagha to inform Taarak that he can attend his meeting later and contact him back as soon as possible.

Jethalal asks Baagha to inquire about Santosh's whereabouts. Baagha visits surrounding vendors and inquires about Santosh. Baagha approaches Jethalal and informs him about the kachori stall, which annoys Jethalal.

When Jethalal considers what he would say when Babita inquires about her phone, Baagha says not to worry since he can't answer Iyer's call because the guys have also snatched his phone. Jethalal frantically looks for his contractor, Santosh. Meanwhile, Babita and Iyer wait for Jethalal to come back with her phone.

Baagha tells Jethalal to relax and think of an idea. Jethalal asks Baagha to consider putting himself in Jethalal's shoes. Baagha says he has to find out where he got the contractor's phone number so he can contact Santosh. Jethalal recalls getting the phone number from Makhija.

Jethalal calls Makhija and asks about Santosh. He says he got to know about Santosh from Mevani, the transporter. He ends up calling multiple numbers but fails to get in touch with him.

Babita and Iyer try calling Jethalal but are unable to reach him. Iyer claims to have a gut feeling that something went wrong. Babita suggests calling Baagha's number. Iyer says he'll go ask Champaklal for Baagha's phone number. While on his way to Jethalal's house, Abdul stops him and informs him that no one is at Jethalal's house and that he has Baagha's phone number. Abdul shares Baagha's number with Iyer.

Baagha receives calls from Baawri constantly. He wants to respond, but Jethalal cautions him that if he does, he would have to leave and return to his hometown. Iyer dials Baagha's number, but he does not answer.

Stay tuned to find out what happens next.

Also Read| TMKOC: Producer Asit Kumarr Modi dismisses rumours of replacement for Nattu Kaka’s role