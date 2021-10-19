TMKOC, 18th October 2021, Written Update: Bhide's midnight scare

In today's episode, Bhide walks to the balcony to seek assistance since he believes there is a problem at the door, but he notices that it is raining and that his voice would not reach anybody.

Madhvi suggests using the phone and calling anybody. When Bhide calls Sodhi, he does not answer. He then attempts to contact Jethalal and requests that he must arrive quickly. Jethalal contacts Taarak to notify him of the situation and asks him to accompany him. Jethalal and Taarak grab any weapon they can find and head to Bhide's residence. When Taarak inquires about Sodhi's whereabouts, Jethalal responds that he lied to him in order to get him to show up, as he would not come if he knew the truth.

While someone with a raincoat stands at Bhide's door. Jethalal and Taarak think he is a thief and begin beating him while wrapping him in a blanket. They all pounce on him. They recognize Manu when he removes the cover. Manu goes to Sodhi's house and knocks on the door. Manu tells Sodhi that whenever he enters society, he is constantly beaten. Bhide reveals his dream and the entire incident from the start. Jethalal makes fun of Bhide. Bhide expresses apologies to Manu. Manu walks away after handing over the keys. Sodhi apologizes for not answering calls. Madhvi expresses gratitude to Jethalal and Taarak for arriving as soon as they learned of the issue.

When Taarak comes home, he notifies Anjali about the incident. Madhvi and Bhide also talk about Manu, and Bhide says he'll go to the garage and apologize to Manu. Bhide goes to inspect his motorcycle.