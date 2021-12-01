TMKOC, 1st December 2021, Written Update: Bhide gets caught at the tailor shop

In today's episode, Bhide is in a hurry to leave, but the people of Gokuldham keep coming in his way. Abdul asks Bhide if he is OK as he is going out in his vest. Babita, Roshan, and Komal ask Bhide about Madhvi, as she didn't come to buy the vegetables. Anjali asks Bhide if he has given the tailor's number to his friend. Abdul says that as soon as Ghansu completes the work, he will hand the bill to Bhide. Popatlal comes to Bhide and asks him to wait till he buys veggies, then drops him off at his office. In haste, Bhide slams his scooter into Bapuji. Everyone is shocked.

When Bapuji yells at Bhide, Popatlal supports him. Bapuji asks Bhide to drive carefully on the roads. Abdul comes in Bhide's way and informs him about Ghansu's bill. Bhide asks Abdul to manage and leaves.

Bhide goes to the tailor. He asks Bhide to wait for a while. Bhide waits till all the customers leave the shop, as said by the tailor. Then Bhide shows the burnt saree and asks the tailor to do the patchwork. The tailor says he'll do it, but if anyone sees the patch carefully, then they can identify it and that it will take a while to stitch the saree. Bhide asks how long it will take to complete the work. The tailor says that he will give the saree by tomorrow evening. Bhide requests that he complete the work in 2 hours at least. Bhide offers extra money as well, but the tailor isn't convinced.

Bhide has to hide as he runs into Madhvi and Sonu at the market. Madhvi and Sonu come to the same tailor's shop to get their clothes. Madhvi sees some discount offered in the newspaper that Bhide is reading and asks him to give the newspaper. Bhide tries to manage in a different voice. As soon as Sonu and Madhvi leave, Bhide decides to go to another tailor. He goes to numerous tailors but is of no use.

