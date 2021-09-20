TMKOC, 20 September 2021, Written Update: Bappa’s grand welcome

In today's episode, the members of Gokuldham society welcome Lord Ganesh to their care. Bhide gets emotional. Everyone calls it a miracle since Bhide's dream has come true. They inquire about Vinayak and where he got the idol of Ganesh. He says that because his parents passed away of the coronavirus, he has no one in his house to look after Lord Ganesh.

Gokuldham Society members perform aarti to offer their prayers to Lord Ganesh. Jethalal wishes for everyone's circumstances to improve. When Sundhar arrives, everyone inquires about Daya. The ladies ask Sundhar if Daya is okay and if she remembers them. Everyone compliments him on getting a large, lovely garland for Ganesh.

When Champaklal inquires about his unexpected arrival, Sundhar claims that he had a dream the night before. In his dream, Lord Ganesh appeared and urged him to seek blessing from the Gokuldham Society's Ganesh. Sundhar then presents his employees to the rest of the group.

Sundhar is invited to participate in Ganesh Utsav activities by Tapu Sena and Bhide. Jethalal claims he won't be able to participate because he's too busy, while Sundhar says he'll be here till the end of the programme. Jethalal is eager to get Sundhar out of here as soon as possible. Bhide then announces the celebratory programs he has planned with Tapu Sena.

They're all heading to the fancy-dress competition to get ready. Bhide tells them not to be concerned because everything is in order. Bhide claims that he has already prepared a list of who will be who in the fancy-dress competition, which he will share with Taarak. Bhide then asks Taarak not to tell anyone what they're going to be since it's a secret.

