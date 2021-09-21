TMKOC, 21 September 2021, Written Update: Fancy dress contest

In today's episode, Sundar arrives at Jethalal's house with a deal. Jethalal is dissatisfied with Sundar's arrival and the behaviour of the financers at his home. Sundar attempts to stop the financers from leaving, but they walk away. Sundar then asks Jethalal to pay the cab fares since the financers were supposed to pay them but had to leave because of him. Jethalal claims that he does not have enough money.

Sundar informs the cab driver that once they get to Ahmedabad, he will pay him. The taxi driver, on the other hand, argues that he would not leave without being paid. When Champaklal arrives, Sundar informs him of the situation. Champaklal says he'll give them money, but Jethalal stops him and says he'll look in his room for money. Jethalal receives a phone call from Guddu. He discovers that Sundar has failed to pay for the garland he purchased. Guddu informs Jethalal that he will send the bill to him and request payment.

Taarak and Bhide talk about who will be who in the fancy-dress contest. Bhide sends out an announcement to everyone about the fancy-dress contest. Sundar inquires as to what Jethalal will be, but Jethalal wisely informs him that he will have to wait till the evening to find out.

When Roshan attempts to figure out who his family members will be, Gogi's family engages in some friendly banter. Iyer is ecstatic about his upcoming role. Babita is also interested in learning more about Iyer's role. Everyone is ecstatic and trying to figure out what role their family members will play.

Observing the preparations, everyone is amused. They create a pleasant environment by singing and dancing. Jethala makes fun of Popatlal.

