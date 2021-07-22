TMKOC, 22 July 2021, Written Update: Bapuji to punish Bagha

The episode starts with Taarak asking Bhide if Bagha climbed the metal structure. Bhide says that Bagha is out of control and very quick. Bhide asks all the ladies to go and start the dinner but Madhavi denies it. Bagha still refuses to come down. Madhavi comes up with an idea and tells Bhide. Bagha then tells that Bawri is calling and wants to talk to him. Bagha tells Bhide to throw the phone as he will talk from the top, Bhide soon tells him that the call got disconnected.

Later, Bhide asks Bagha to come down so that they can dance together. Bagha now says that he is in the mood to see everyone dancing. He tells everyone to dance for him. On the other hand, Bapuji gets angry and warns Jethalal that he should not stop him. To stop Bapuji, Jethalal acts as if he has sprained his leg and looking at this, Bapuji stops. After dancing, Anjali asks Bagha to come down. Bagha agrees and comes down. But again runs away from everyone. Bapuji soon realizes that Jethalal is faking his injury, and leaves to find Bagha.

Later, Bagha collides with Bapuji while running. Bapuji is shocked to see Bagha in the same condition. Bapuji gets a grip on him and while he is examining him, he smells something from Bagha. Bapuji asks Bagha if he has consumed alcohol.

In the very next moment, Bagha again escapes from Bapuji’s hand. Everyone starts running behind Bagha. Bapuji is furious and also angry and says that he will punish Bagha for his wrongdoings. Bagha on the other hand gets into a banquet hall and hides behind chairs. Later, the gents find Bagha and make him sit on the chair.



