TMKOC, 22nd November 2021, Written Update: Jethalal's deal with recovery agents

In today's episode, Bhide calls Jethalal and informs him that goons are not permitted in society because they can create chaos and seize other people's phones. Popatlal claims that the recovery agents took Babita's phone away because of Jethalal's careless behavior. Jethalal then apologizes to Babita and asks her to allow him some time so he can retrieve her phone. Iyer and Popatlal claim they don't trust Jethalal following today's events. Iyer tells Jethalal that if he doesn't get the phone by the evening, the entire Gokuldham community will boycott him. Jethalal promises to return the phone by evening. Babita also swears that if Jethalal does not get her phone by the evening, she will never talk to him.

Taarak arrives at Jethalal's godown. Baagha tells Taarak about Jethalal's promise to Babita. Taarak recommends to Jethalal that instead of the pledge, he should have asked for additional time. Jethalal claims that he has complete trust in Taarak and that he would find a solution to this situation, which is why he promised. Jethalal imagines a scenario in which Babita ignores him. Taarak suggests giving the agents the post-dated cheque and retrieving the phones.

Jethalal makes a call to the recovery agents and asks them to come with the mobile phones, and then he'll hand over the cheque. When Taarak blurts something in between, the agents get suspicious and reject the cheque and demand cash. Taarak asks him to pay 2 lakh rupees to get the phones back. Jethalal agrees. Baagha advises against doing so and suggests hiring rental thugs to retrieve the phones. Jethalal recommends that Sodhi assist him with this. Taarak recommends a location for them to meet the agents.

Baagha calls Sodhi. When Jethalal mentions that there is an issue, Sodhi cuts the call and gathers his pals to confront the person who has bothered Jethalal. Jethalal calls and notifies him of the situation, asking him to only warn the agents and not engage in combat with them.

