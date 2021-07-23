TMKOC, 23 July 2021, Written Update: Bapuji knows about special Kadha

Gokuldham Vasi start with their dinner after Bagha’s run and enjoy delicious food. Bapuji decides to inspect the food station to make sure that there isn’t any kind of mix up and while doing so, he spots the ‘Kadha’ bottle that Jethalal was carrying with him.

Everyone was seen enjoying their meal, when suddenly, Bapuji starts having hiccups and he feels very low. Others insist he has the 'Kadha' just so that he can feel better. After much discussion, BapuJi gets up and spots the ‘Kadha’ bottle, and pours a glass for himself.

Jethalal stops Bapuji from drinking the Kadha (alcohol ) and informs that it's not the Kadha, but alcohol. Upon hearing this, Bapuji and Mahila Mandal bristle with anger. At that moment, all of their lies come out and now, everyone knows everything. Mahila Mandal thank Bagha for drinking the special ‘cold drink’ which was the reason behind him telling the truth. Bapuji asks for the reason behind indulging themselves in such activities but nobody had the courage to answer. Bapuji also informs that he saw the special bottle while inspecting the food station and felt suspicious about it and hence, faked his hiccups just to find the truth about the bottle.

He also announces that they all will be punished for planning a party-sharty and that too right in front of their wives and kids. This leaves the gents sad and they plead for his forgiveness.

Will they be forgiven? Stay tuned to know what happens in the next episode of TMKOC.

