TMKOC, 24 September 2021, Written Update: The Patriots at Gokhuldham

In today's episode, it's Sodhi's time now, and he's dressed as Sardar Udham Singh. Bhide introduces Udham Singh and his battle for India's independence. Sodhi plays Udham Singh in a brief sequence. Everyone compliments Sodhi on his performance.

Komal is now in the spotlight. She portrays Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay. Bhide discusses her social activities and fights for India's Independence. Komal gives an excellent performance as Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay.

The focus is now on Taarak and Jethalal. They agree, and Jethalal says it doesn't matter who goes and invites Taarak to perform. Taarak portrays Lal Bahadur Shastri. Shastri's style of life has been applauded by everybody. Bhide then discusses Lal Bahadur Shastri's upbringing and hardships. In the character of Shastri, Taarak is a genius. Popatlal makes fun of Anjali. Sundar thinks he's getting a lot of entertainment.

It was Vinu's time. His character is Baji Rout. Bhide discusses how Baji Rout battled for India's freedom and died as a result of his efforts. Vinu does an outstanding job in the role. Gandhiji read a poem for Baji rout, which Taarak recites. Vinu's performance receives a standing ovation from the audience.

Bhide is the center of attention. Taarak takes over as host. Subhas Chandra Bose is played by Bhide. Bhide looks precisely like Bose in this outfit. Taarak explains what drove Bose to struggle for India's independence and how he devoted his life to the country. Bhide does an excellent job as Bose. Bhide's performance is praised by everybody.

The aesthetic and instructive performances put on by the contestants are enjoyed by everybody. They are proud of their country and the leaders who have battled for it.

