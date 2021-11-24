TMKOC, 24th November 2021, Written Update: Jethalal gets arrested

In today's episode, Jethalal, Taarak, and Sodhi are arrested along with the recovery agents by the police. Taarak blames Sodhi and Jethalal. Taarak is worried about his job if his boss gets to know about this. Jethalal is worried if Babita stops talking to him. Jethalal and recovery agents argue. Sodhi warns agents. The police officer asks them to behave.

In the police station, the inspector is busy talking to his wife, everyone looks at him weirdly. Jethalal, Taarak, Sodhi, and recovery agents are taken to the station. They get happy to see inspector Pandey on duty but he refuses to treat their case in a partial manner. Inspector Pandey taunts Jethalal. Jethalal asks Inspector to take Babita's phone from the agents and send it to the Gokuldham society. They try to explain the situation to the inspector and argue with each other. Inspector asks Jethalal to tell him what happened.

Jethalal tells that the agents took away two phones from him forcefully. The agents return the phone. The inspector asks why did the agents take his mobile phones. Taarak asks Jethalal to explain everything clearly. Jethalal starts from the day he signed the contract to renovate his store and then how Babita's phone screen got broken, Baagha got it repaired and then the agents took away the phones from him as the agents didn't get payment from the contractor.

Then recovery agents tell their side of the story about the Santosh contractor and ask the inspector to help them get their money. The agents apologize to the inspector. Inspector listens to both sides of the story. Inspector Pandey asks Jethalal if he has any proof that he has made payment to the contractor. Jethalal says that he made a cash payment. Inspector declares that Jethalal isn't having any proof that he made a payment to the contractor. The agents say that they have proof along with Baagha's signature on it. Pandey asks the constable to put everyone behind the bars. He also collects everyone's mobile phones.

Stay tuned to find out what happens next.

Also Read| TMKOC, 22nd November 2021, Written Update: Jethalal's deal with recovery agents