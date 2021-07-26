TMKOC, 26 July 2021, Written Update: Taarak and Jethalal are able to dodge the oath

The episode begins with Mahila mandal discussing punishment for purush mandal and they collectively decided that as a punishment they all should dance as long as Bapu Ji tells them to and should not stop until asked to. Meanwhile, all the kids enter the disc and are surprised to see that Bagha is back to normal, and in order to celebrate they all join them on the dance floor.

Mahila mandal along with Bapu Ji searches for a way to stop purush mandal from drinking or even having the thought of doing party-sharty in their lifetime and hence they think of making them take an oath to never consume alcohol. While they were planning this, purush mandal was planning a way to get out of the real punishment that they all will have to face once they enter their room.

Upon entering the room, Taarak gets fired with a taunting question and in order to suppress the questions, Taarak recites a few romantic poetry but Anjali manages to stick to the topic and asks him to take the Oath of never doing party-sharty. While he was able to get out of the matter with a romantic gesture, Jethalal had to face Bapu Ji. When Jethalal entered the room, Bapu Ji tangles him with his words and drops the bomb, and asks him to take the Oath. Luckily, Jethalal was able to confuse Bapu Ji with his weird stories and was able to get out of the situation.

What will happen with Bhide and Dr. Hathi? Stay tuned to know what happens in the next episode.

