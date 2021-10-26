TMKOC, 26th October 2021, Written Update: Mission saving Taarak's job

In today's episode, when Iyer is discussing the project with his boss and receives a call from Jethalal, he cuts the call. Jethalal continues to call Iyer. Iyer's boss asks him to accept the call as it could be important. When Jethalal tells Iyer to lie in order to solve a situation, Iyer hangs up the phone. Jethalal calls again, explains the issue, and requests to lie in order to save Taarak's job. Iyer refuses to lie about his boss and claims he would not listen to a single word against him. Jethalal persuades Iyer that if he doesn't lie, Taarak will lose his job. Jethalal advises him not to overthink it and to accept to help him. Iyer reluctantly agrees to lie about the poem to Taarak's boss.

Jethalal calls Taarak and assures him that Iyer is willing to lie. Taarak expresses his gratitude to Jethalal. Taarak walks to his boss's cabin. His boss mocks him for writing the poem. Taarak lies, claiming that he did not compose the poem for him, but for one of his friend's bosses, who tortures his friend. Taarak's boss sympathizes with Taarak's friend and asks Taarak to call Iyer as he wants to give some tips.

Taarak confidently dials Iyer's number. Iyer and his boss praise one another. Iyer goes to answer Taarak's phone call. Taarak's boss speaks with Iyer. Iyer tells Taarak's boss that Taarak regularly compliments his boss. When the boss asks Iyer if he asked Taarak to write a poem, he says yes, lies to him about his boss's behavior, and speaks negatively about him. Taarak's boss questions Iyer, wondering why he asked Taarak to compose the poem since he couldn't offer it to his boss. Taarak pulls it off. When Iyer tells Taarak's boss his company name, Taarak's boss asks if his boss's name is Shubankar and reveals that he is his schoolmate.

Stay tuned to find out what happens next.

