TMKOC, 27 August 2021, Written Update: Jethalal finally gets vaccinated

This episode begins with Dr. Hathi asking Jethalal about his symptoms. Jethalal tells that he is feeling feverish and has a cold. Dr. Hathi asks about the medicine that he took and checks his body temperature. He informs that Jethalal does not have a fever but he insists that he is feeling feverish. Dr. Hathi comes to a conclusion and informs that the only way to cure him is to inject him with three injections which will help him with cold, fever, and shivering.

This shocks Jethalal and he says that he can’t have three injections. BapuJi agrees and says that it will be painful and suggests mixing three injections into one. Dr. Hathi agrees and takes out a big injection which has a content of three injections. Bhide appreciates this suggestion and this angers Jethalal. This situation scares him and he thinks of a way out and therefore, he starts running towards the Building compound.

Everyone tries to catch him but fails. Suddenly, Babita Ji calls him and he gets surprised after seeing her and stands still and starts talking to her. Meanwhile, everyone takes advantage of this moment and catches him. They surround him but he escapes and goes towards the clubhouse. He confesses his entire plan to Taarak and Taarak says that the only way out of the situation is to either take the huge injection or tiny vaccine needle. Jethalal says that he is ready to take the Covid vaccination and everyone gets happy seeing this reaction. Taarak praises his decision and he finally Jethalal gets ready to get vaccinated. During the process, Jethalal starts shouting and does not even realize that has been injected. After this, Iyer taunts him for being so ‘brave’. Later, BapuJi scolds him for causing so much trouble to everyone and lying to him. He then reveals that Taarak revealed to everyone about his plan, at first this made him angry but then he expresses his gratitude.

It is past 9, but no one has arrived at the camp due to a false news report which states that these vaccines are not reliable.

