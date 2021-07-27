TMKOC, 27 July 2021, Written Update: Madhvi not mad at Bhide for party sharty

Bhide enters the room and is surprised to see that Madhvi isn’t holding any grudge against him but he isn’t aware of the oath that she has planned for him. She swiftly makes her way through sweet conversations and demands the non-drinking oath but Bhide is no less and starts sneezing which leads to Madhvi dropping the idea. Similar was the case with Komal, she dropped the idea as Dr. Hathi pretended to sleep during the conversation. Mahila Mandal collectively decided to enjoy the vacation and look at the matter later.

Meanwhile, Tapu Sena has a serious conversation by the poolside in regards to Covid and its implications. They discuss the changes caused due to Covid like online classes, work from home culture, chance to meet loved ones, enjoy food at the college cafeteria, etc. They discuss the need to get vaccinated and be free of the pandemic and Covid.

The following day, Gokuldham Vasi's travel via mini toy trains and later play a game in the swimming pool in the team of two which were lead by Jethalal and Taarak. It was a friendly game of catch and throw in the pool and was won by none other than Team Mehta. It was followed by a lot of dancing and enjoyment.

Stay tuned to know what happened in the next episode of TMKOC.

