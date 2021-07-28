TMKOC, 28 July 2021, Written Update: Gokuldham Vasi’s have a boat race

The episode begins with Sodhi playing a prank on Bhide with a fake snake and Jethalal on Iyer by forcibly making him ride a water slide. All of them enjoy in the water park with each other dancing, singing and riding different water slides. Later, they all go boating but, there came a twist, they have a boat race to win. Tapu Sena informs the game’s rules and allots the team. They mention that there are 8 teams with 2 members each and in order to win the race, the team needs to reach the location before the others.

Jethalal and Goli are assigned to the same team, Jethalal worries that he will have to paddle all the way in order to win and will have to carry his weight and Goli’s weight as well. Unluckily, Jethalal’s nightmare turns into reality, and during the boat ride, Goli asks for breaks and abruptly stops peddling. Meanwhile, the rest of the members enjoy and paddle their way to win the race.

With this, the episode comes to an end and the creator and producer of the show - Asit Kumarr Modi expresses his gratitude towards God, his parents, and most importantly, viewers of the show for watching TMKOC and keeping it alive for the past 13 years. He also introduces the team that works behind the scene to bring the show to life and celebrates the journey of 13 glorious years.

Who will win the race? Stay tuned to know.

