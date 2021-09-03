TMKOC, 3 September 2021, Written Update: Inspector Chalu Pandey catches the culprit

The episode begins with Gokuldham Vasi celebrating the success of the vaccination drive and giving shoutouts to the doctors, nurses, and the entire healthcare workers for working non-stop during and after the pandemic.

Taarak mentions special efforts put in by Bhide and Dr. Hathi for this vaccination camp. Dr. Hathi speaks on the need to educate people on the importance of vaccination and ways to prevent Covid and hence, Jethalal introduces a 25% discount in his shop to people who are completely vaccinated.

After a while, Gokuldham Vasi discuss the situation involved, and Jethalal shades Inspector Chalu Pandey. He is unaware that the inspector is present right in front of him therefore, he tries to cover his mistake. Later, Inspector Chalu Pandey introduces the culprit and Gogi identifies them as the members living in the nearby society.

Taarak scolds them for misguiding and creating problems with social work and Bapu Ji asks them they should support them and not create a hindrance. Chalu Pandey tells them that the reason why they did it is out of jealously. They were jealous that Gokuldham society was receiving so much appreciation and their society wasn’t and hence, they performed this act.

Chalu Pandey explains the entire process that went behind him catching the guilty party. Everyone gets impressed with his solving skills and appreciates him. Bhide thanks the entire police team for solving the case and catching the bad people.

Chalu Pandey then expresses his happiness because he was independently able to solve a case involving Gokuldham society.

Later, they all dance and celebrate the success and then Popatlal calls to enquire about the camp and Tapu explains him the entire story.

