TMKOC, 30 July 2021, Written Update: Bhide leaves Jethalal in the resort

Bhide is furious and announces that the bus for Gokuldham will leave sharp at 10:30 and that the entire society won’t bear extra charge on Jethalal’s late checkout. Bagha takes the responsibility to bring Jethalal down and informs him that everyone is waiting for him.

On the other hand, Jethalal is ready but is unable to find his purse and hence he unpacks his entire suitcase. BapuJi is angry and asks him to pack his suitcase while he and Bagha search for his belongings.

The receptionist asks Bhide to checkout as it is half past the checkout time and this adds to Bhide’s anger and he gets into a heated argument with everyone. Popatlal blames Bhide for not making a smart decision and calling Jethalal 30 mins early.

Jethalal along with BapuJi and Bagha comes down via the lift and meets Bhide and Taarak at the entrance of the lift. Bhide starts scolding Jethalal for always being late and having no discipline but before Bhide could continue his scolding, the lift goes up.

Later, Jethalal comes to the reception and is unable to spot anyone. He comes to the conclusion that everyone might have left and promises BapuJi that he will always be on time. Hearing this, everyone comes out from their hiding space and asks Jethalal to stick to his words and with this playful prank, everyone decides to leave the resort. Suddenly, the manager stops everyone and says that he has a surprise for them and with this announcement, he hands out gifts to everyone. Subsequently, everyone settles on the bus and leaves for Mumbai.

