TMKOC, 31 August 2021, Written Update: Inspector Chalu Pandey arrests Gokuldham vasi

Tapu Sena visits the street and can’t find their banner or pamphlets put up on the road. They inquire to a person walking on the street and ask him to get vaccinated but he refuses and tells them to go and see a board. They read the banner which states that the vaccine given out at Gokuldham Society is fake and they are rather giving out injections with glucose mixed in it. Gogi gets angry therefore, Sona asks him to cool down and make a smart decision.

They all plan to ask that who put out the fake banner and therefore go on questioning people but they are unable to gather any information. Then they venture towards a nearby street and tear out these banners. Later, Bhide calls and asks what is wrong but Tapu leaves him with suspense and tells him that someone is trying to frame them. Meanwhile, Taarak, Iyer, and Jethalal plan to go to the office but they get alarmed seeing Tapu Sena run and therefore, follow them at the clubhouse.

Tapu Sena reaches the clubhouse and informs them that their camp posters were removed and these fake posters were placed on the street which states that the injections were fake and mixed with glucose water. They all get shocked at this discovery and wonder why someone would do this. They all comment that this will result in their camp being flopped.

Subsequently, Inspector Chalu Pandey gets informed that fake vaccines are given out at Gokuldham Society and at the same time Bhide calls him to inform about the same but he claims that he is coming to arrest all of them. After a while, Pandey Ji reaches the society and informs them that all of them are getting arrested.

