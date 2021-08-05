TMKOC, 5 August 2021, Written Update: Taarak is late for work

This episode begins with Bapuji praying to God and asking him to show mercy on human beings and provide us with the power and strength to fight against Covid. On his way out from the temple, Bapuji collides with Abdul. This happens because Abdul was looking at his mobile phone and hence Babuji scolds him for constantly being on phone.

Later Abdul goes to Taarak’s house to deliver Anjali’s order, Taarak is shocked to see Anjali’s order as it consists of all the ingredients required for diet food. Additionally, Abdul informs him that, it is past nine and he can be late for the office. Taarak realizes that he is bound to reach late and hence, he worries that his boss might scold him. Subsequently, he gets ready to leave for the office but suddenly Anjali asks him to stops him and informs him that he is missing his pant. After being in a rush and getting set to leave the house, Anjali and Taarak get into an argument which adds to his delay.

Meanwhile, in Bhide’s house, he lays down all his chores and task to perform on that day. Bhide gets a call from his student who pulls his leg for taking leave for two days and going out for vacation but Bhide was able to put the student in his place.

On the other side, Jethalal gets a call from Bagha and he informs Jethalal that he will reach the office late as he needs to meet Bawri as he suspects that she is angry at him for not meeting him for the past few days.

Stay tuned to know what happens next.

Also Read| TMKOC, 4 August 2021, Written Update: Madhvi's suspect for Bhide & alcohol