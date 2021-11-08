TMKOC, 8th November 2021, Written Update: Sundar arrives at Jethalal’s house

In today's episode, Jethalal and Champaklal talk about the Diwali Mela in their community. Bapuji says it would have been a lot better if Daya had been present. Jethalal also wonders why Daya is still in Ahmedabad although all transit facilities have been initiated.

Sundar arrives at Jethalal's house and asks Bapuji for blessings to start his new business. Sundar tells him that he has bought a surprise from Ahmedabad. Jethalal rejoices at the thought of Daya's return and reminisces in her memories. Sundar says Daya is in Ahmedabad and that the surprise is the kachori from Ahmedabad.

Jethalal gets a call for a new order. Bapuji, Tapu and Sundar enjoy the Kachori. Goli visits Tapu's residence and eats the Kachori. When Tapu mentions that Sundar bought the Kachori from Ahmedabad, Goli claims it's bought from a nearby shop.

Jethalal inquires Sundar if Goli's claims are true. Sundar says that he did not lie, but that Jethalal misinterpreted his words. When Jethalal states he didn't get to eat the Kachori, Goli apologises. Sundar says he'll go since he has a meeting with investors. He takes Bapuji and Jethalal's blessings and requests a monetary reward as a sign of good fortune. Bapuji asks Jethalal to give money to Bhailu and Bhatta also. Jethalal gives money with a sad expression on his face. Sundar claims that the investor has informed him that his proposal has been authorised. Sundar took Jethalal's money, and Goli ate his Kachori, which makes Jethalal upset.

When Goli tells his father about the Kachori, he wishes that he could have the same as well. Komal prepares Kachori for Goli and Haathi. The Kachori is a favourite of the family. Komal requests Goli to give the box of Kachoris to Mr. and Mrs. Iyer. Komal calls Babita and asks whether she is at home because she is sending Kachoris with Goli.

