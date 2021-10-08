TMKOC, 8th October 2021, Written Update: Bhide finds the cheque

In today's episode, Tapu comes up with a solution to this dilemma and decides to gather Rs 35,000, hand it over to Bhide, and claim it as his money.

Abdul arrives with Rs 35,000 and gives it to Bhide. Madhvi looked perplexed. Bhide tells Madhvi that when she was busy packing the ‘achaar’ and ‘papad’, he received a call from a humble guy and at the same moment Abdul arrived at the house with the salt packet. He says that a GMC officer called him to tell him that his cheque was on the road so he sent Abdul to get the cheque from the GMC officer. He also stated that he was curious as to whether Tapu Sena would tell the truth to him or not. Bhide is saddened by his students’ dishonesty. Bhide asks Abdul not to reveal the truth to Tapu Sena. Madhvi sobs as she realises Sona and Tapu Sena lied to them.

Bhide dials Goli's number and inquires about his whereabouts. Madhvi gets angry when she hears their lies. When Sona recommends telling Bhide the truth, Tapu Sena becomes concerned about how Bhide would respond. They get concerned because they believe that everyone will view them as reckless. Tapu Sena agrees to pool their pocket money and give it to Bhide, but they quickly discover they are short on funds. Tapu proposes that they take money from their parents and then lie to them. Sona asks him not to lie again. Goli says he'll call his father and ask him for money.

Stay tuned to find out what happens next.