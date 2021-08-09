TMKOC, 9 August 2021, Written Update: Taarak gets overloaded with work

This episode begins with Iyer wishing Good Morning to Taarak and Sodhi while Taarak is tensed and waiting for Jethaalal. In the meantime, Bhide arrives on his scoter and Taarak asks him for a ride but Sodhi says that it is rude and not fair to him and Jethalal. Iyer says if that’s the case then he would like to go along with Bhide and on his way out, Iyer teases Taarak by saying that Jethalal won’t be on time. Sodhi informs Taarak that his friend is filling petrol in his car and upon hearing this, Taarak calls for a cab which will arrive in two minutes. At this moment, Sodhi decides to ask a friend to come to the garage directly. After few minutes it is shown that Taarak’s cab would take around 19 minutes to arrive at the society and hence, he cancels the cab. This situation gets fussy as Sodhi's car isn’t available as well, hence, Taarak comes to a conclusion to take a ride in an auto. Sodhi calls Jethalal and tells him that Taarak isn’t ready to stop but he says that he has something urgent to say. Jethaalal rushes towards them and Taarak tells Jethalal about his boss's warnings and him being extremely late for work.

Jethalal asks for a tip on the stock market, this angers Taarak and he says that this isn’t an important topic and he shouldn’t make him wait this long for this. Suddenly, an auto shows up and all three of them step in.

Taarak arrives at the office where his boss is waiting for him and has asked for him a lot of times. Taarak is scared to face his moody boss and worries that he might have to go on a job hunt soon. He isn’t shocked to know that his boss is in a bad mood and welcomes him with a lot of sarcastic comments. Taarak blames the unavailability of transportation as the reason for him being late. His boss says that he needs to work on his punctuality and start being present right on time. He loads Taarak with a lot of work and asks him to do it by the end of the day.

