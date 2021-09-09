TMKOC, 9 September 2021, Written Update: Bhide is scared of Tapu Sena

This episode begins with Bhide thinking of a way to win the challenge that he has given to Tapu Sena and then he calls Iyer to talk about the same. On the way, he collides with Abdul and he asks him that why is Bhide in such a rush. He then informs that he is excited about the decorations and this time he will be doing it by himself. Abdul says that the clash of interest between him and Tapu Sena will lead to huge fireworks.

After a while, both of them meet and Iyer tells Bhide that this time they can’t ask for money from society members due to Covid and they have to maintain within the limited budget. During the meet, Babita comes in and announces that she needs to go to Jethalal’s office to purchase a juicer. Iyer tells her that he will accompany her and leaves Bhide on his own.

Meanwhile, at Gada electronics, Bagha and Jethalala couldn’t come up with any scheme for Ganesh Utsav and at that very moment, Babita and Iyer steeped in the shop and bought a juicer from Jethalal. In the end, Iyer reminded Jethalal to be on time for the meeting and he thanked Iyer for reminding him about the same as he forgot.

On the other side, Bhide was scared and anxious about the competition against Tapu Sena and about Jethalal. He told Madhvi that he is worried about Jethalal being late for the meeting. Tapu was sure that his idea will gain more popularity in comparison to Bhide’s idea and they will win the challenge.

