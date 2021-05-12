TMKOC actor Bhavya Gandhi’s father dies due to COVID; Mother reveals making 500 calls for ICU bed for husband

TMKOC actor Bhavya Gandhi’s mother shared her struggle of finding an ICU bed to save her husband.

The second wave of the COVID 19 has hit the nation badly and a large number of people have been impacted by the virus. Among the numerous people, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Bhavya Gandhi has been impacted by it too as he lost his father due to it. His father had tested COVID 19 positive some time ago but he could not survive as the ICU beds could not be arranged in time. Talking to Spotboye, Bhavya Gandhi’s mother Yashoda shared the trouble she had to go through for the treatment of her husband in the present crisis.

She said that about a month ago her husband had got a mild fever, followed by mild chest pain. On taking the test it was found that the infection was only 5%, hence the doctors suggested home isolation with medication after consulting a specialist. But he did not get any relief after two days also. So they got his CT scan and then they realized that the infection had doubled up and they had to admit him to the hospital.

But they were not able to get to any hospital and whenever she was calling, they asked her to register in the BMC and when their number will come, they would call her. After much struggle, she finally found a bed for him in Dadar. He stayed there for 2 days and then the doctors told him that he needed an ICU, which they did not have. They asked her to shift him to another hospital. She made around 500 calls for the ICU bed, finally, a friend of hers was able to arrange a bed for her in a small hospital in Goregaon.

She added that she had to pay extra for the medicines. She said that doctor asked her to arrange a Remdesvir injection and she paid the cost of 8 injections for 6 injections. Then she arranged Toxin injection, which got imported from Dubai by using a source for which she paid 1 lakh rupees. Then she finally shifted him to Kokilaben, where her husband stayed for 15 days and finally passed away on Tuesday. She said that she had last seen him on April 23 from a far distance as he was unconscious.

Credits :Economic Times

