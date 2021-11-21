TMKOC cast come together as actor Priya Ahuja & director Malav Rajda renew their wedding vows; SEE PICS

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Priya Ahuja is trending on social media. Her wedding pictures have gone viral on social media. She plays Reporter Rita of Kal Tak news channel on the show and recently she renewed her wedding vows with the show's director Malav Rajda. The wedding pictures also showed their son, Ardaas. And for this occasion whole cast came together and made this more special for the couple. Well, the couple is looking dreamy in pastel colour wedding attire.

Priya shared several wedding pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Fairytales do come true." The photos showed her as a bride in a baby pink lehenga and Malav in a white kurta-pyjama with a matching Nehru jacket. Their son Ardaas also wore the same clothes as his father. She also shared a video in which she is seen entering the room while song ‘Cinderella’ is being played. Malav commented on the post, “I would marry you every 10 years.” Actor Ambika Ranjankar wrote, "Twas super fun and overwhelming at the same time...Touchwood."

Many Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors like Ambika Ranjankar, Sunayana Fozdar, Kush Shah, Palak Sindhwani and others joined the celebrations.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show about residents of the Gokuldhaam Society. It is currently running in its 14th year and is created by Asit Kumar Modi. The current episode Jethaalal hiding in his godown because of Babita and Iyer. He does not want to face them.

