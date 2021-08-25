TMKOC fame Aradhana Sharma on casting couch incident: 'I was more surprised by people's reactions'

Popular running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is undoubtedly one of the most-watched shows. The show has been running successfully for 13 years. Recently, actress Aradhana Sharma opened up on her casting couch experience and said that people's reaction was more shocking for her. Her revelation has shocked netizens. The actress also mentioned that the incident dates back to 2017 when a casting person tried to touch her appropriately. He has promised her work.

In an interview, Aradhana said, “The incident has left a mark on her. It is still affecting her. But the reactions that I got after opening about the incident shocked and surprised me. I was told by many people that don’t say about this as it will ruin your career. Well, some even said that my career is already over. These remarks affected me and I went into depression. I started thinking that I don’t have right to speak on something wrong.”

She further said that no matter I am not a big star but I have the right to speak up for myself. “I shared what happened to me so that other girls don’t have to go through the same.” She added.

To note, Aradhana played the brief role of Deepti, a detective in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She was last seen in the show 'Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga'. The show however went off air. The actress has not announced any new project till now.

