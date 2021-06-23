TMKOC fame Ghanashyam Nayak continues to shoot amid ongoing cancer treatment; Says 'I am doing fine’

Ghanashyam Nayak plays the role of Nattu Kaka in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor Ghanashyam Nayak, or popularly known as Nattu Kaka in the show, continues to shoot even during the cancer treatment. He was diagnosed with some spots in his neck in April, following that, he has been undergoing chemotherapy. Speaking on the same, the actor says that he is doing fine and can shoot.

As reported in other media houses, his son Vikas Nayak has also confirmed the report and said that his father has to undergo chemotherapy sessions once a month. In an interview with The Times of India, the actor said, “The doctors have allowed me to work and I am doing perfectly fine. I know I am going to live for 100 years and nothing will happen to me.” He also hopes that the shoot resumes in Mumbai soon. Recently, he flew to Daman for a special episode shooting. The rest team was also there shooting and they had a lot of fun.

As per the current storyline, Nattu kaka is in his village, and from there, he makes a call to Jethalal. Recently, it was reported that the actor is suffering from financial issues. He reacted to this and rubbished all the rumours. He was quoted saying, "I am not facing any financial crisis. I am enjoying my time at home with my grandchildren. My children are helping people.”

The show is the longest-running sitcom and continues to entertain the audience.

