TMKOC: Gokuldham members have a gala time together as they host a grand party at the resort

SAB TV’s popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which has been ruling millions of hearts for over a decade, has been witnessing some fun moments these days. Of late, we saw that the residents of Gokuldham society have been staying in a resort and they are having a gala time there. Each of them has been enjoying every bit of their staycation. From playing different sports to enjoying their time in the pool, the members of Gokuldham society are making sure to create beautiful memories together.

And now, adding on to their fun, the members of Gokuldham society have hosted a grand party at the resort. Interestingly, we have got our hands on the pics from their part wherein everyone was seen shaking a leg together at the dance floor. Interestingly, this party had everything including dancing, singing and having fun filled with lots of humour. From Jethalal (played by Dilip Joshi), Dr Hathi, Iyer, Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide, Sodhi, Bapuji, Tappu Mandal and mahila mandal were seen grooving and had a gala time together.

Take a look at the pics from the party:

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently made the headlines after reports of Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita, quitting the show surfaced. However, producer Asitt Kumar Modi has rubbished the news and stated that the actress is very much a part of the show. “Munmun Dutta continues to remain part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Babita Ji. Any rumors about her quitting the show are baseless and incorrect,” he added.

