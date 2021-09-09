TMKOC: Jethalal trends as Babita ji and Tapu’s relationship rumours spark meme fest
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans surely can’t keep calm. Twitter is flooded with Jethalal memes after rumours of Babita Ji and Tapu’s relationship surfaced on the internet. For those unaware, Raj Anadkat plays Jethalal's son Tapu, and Munmun Dutta essays the role of Babita in the show. Recently, a leading daily reported that the two popular characters of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' are head over heels in love with each other.
Source known to ETimes revealed that Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat are together and all the team members of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ are aware of their equation. "Their respective families too are not in the dark. Nobody teases them; they don't try to steal moments with each other. The love story is actually old and one wonders how it hasn't come out till date,” added the source. Raj is 24 years old and Munmun is 9 years elder to him. While many are happy to know about the relationship, others are feeling bad about Jethalal. To note, there is no confirmation from Munmun and Raj on their alleged relationship. However, several memes have already surfaced online with the hashtag #Jethalal. For the unversed, on the show, Jethalal's character is played by Dilip Joshi, who is shown to have a crush on Babita.
Meanwhile Jethalal after Babita & Tapu Relationship : pic.twitter.com/RrApHtfgnn
— Anirudhha Sankhe (@Ani_Sankhe) September 9, 2021
Popat lal reaction After getting news about affair of #babitaji and #tapu. #jethalal #MunmunDutta #TMKOC #tarakmehtakaultachashma pic.twitter.com/uqTley0pDm
— Sandip Patel (@IMSandiPatel) September 9, 2021
Phuk Afganistan, we have our own situation here:#MunmunDutta #jethalal #TMKOC pic.twitter.com/qYUu4p7QNX
— Dogtor (@DrDoggu) September 9, 2021
Perfect song for this situation #MunmunDutta #RajAnadkat #TMKOC pic.twitter.com/0FPpeq97CX
— R A H U L ॐ (@Simplifydude) September 9, 2021
You are worried for #jethalal and I am worried for Iyer.#MunmunDutta #tappu pic.twitter.com/pQwI8aU0tu
— kya bat h sahu //dhoni stan (@sort_sircuit) September 9, 2021
#MunmunDutta and #RajAnadkat are in a relationship...
Meanwhile #jethalal After seeing this news... pic.twitter.com/iAU3GI2xAe
— Govind Chandra (@Govindchandra9) September 9, 2021
Jethalal after hearing the news of Babita & tapu's relationship #jethalal #tapu #TMKOC #munmundutta #rajanadkat #TaarakMehtakaooltahChashmah #Babitaji pic.twitter.com/ranTbLCFT2
— Nitesh saini (@Niteshmalakar18) September 9, 2021
Jethalal after knowing #Babitaji and #tapu are dating from past 9 years #jethalal #MunmunDutta pic.twitter.com/rsFLmrWwcx
— Sunshine :) (@Soni__1002) September 9, 2021