TMKOC July 1, 2021 Written Update: Gokuldham members get a grand welcome at Rang Tarang resort

In today's episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah we see that Popatlal is very energetic and happy as Gokuldham society members are visiting the resort. He also checks that all the preparation is done or not with the hotel staff. And out of excitement Popatlal calls Bhide to ask about where have they reached. To this, Bhide tells him that they are very close to the resort, and within seconds Gokuldham members reach the resort. Once they get down of the bus, they are welcomed in a royal manner with drums playing and are showered with flowers along with garlands.

Everyone is amazed looking at the hospitality provided by the resort management. Tapu is seen enquiring about Jethalal as he is nowhere to be seen. On this Popatlal clears his doubt and tells him that he has gone for a business meeting in a nearby resort. Everyone is seen very happy and everyone is dancing to the rhythmic sound of the drums. Suddenly Gogi takes control over one of the drum and starts playing it. But in this excitement, he breaks the drum and everyone starts comparing Gogi to his father Sodhi in terms of excitement.

To this, Bhide tells Sodhi that Gogi is ahead of him which creates humour all around. There is a debate between Popatlal and the manager about who will welcome the guests and finally the manager wins the debate and welcomes everyone. The manager then tells everyone that he expects everyone to have a gala time in the resort. In addition to the drums and garlands, the hotel management also fires airgun in honour of the guests. However, everyone gets scared by the noise created by the airgun as no one was aware of it.

The manager further explains that this is done in honour of only special guests. Getting excited by the sound of the airgun, Goli and Tappu also want to try their hands at firing it. As a result, they start moving the gun in the direction where everyone is standing and this makes everyone scared and restless. But the manager explained that no one should get scared as this gun only creates a sound and does not have a real bullet in it. Everyone is relieved after listening to this. Bharti is very amazed to see the amount of excitement Gokuldham members are showing and tells that this is something more than what she had expected. Popatlal introduces Bharti to everyone as she is his sworn sister and also his colleague who had also accompanied him in the mission.

On the other hand, Jethalal along with Bapuji and Bagha reaches the location where the meeting has been fixed. But when he inquired about the concerned person at the reception, it has been told that Mr Dhiraj has suddenly fallen ill. Listening to this, Jethalal gets upset and tells the receptionist that there he is from Gada Electronics and there was a meeting fixed between them. Instantly, the receptionist recalls that Mr Dhiraj had told her about Jethalal and the meeting. So, she asks Jethalal to meet Mr KK who is the assistant of Mr Dhiraj.

Meanwhile, in Rang Tarang resort, everyone is being asked to present their Id proofs for their hotel registration. One by one everyone verifies their ID proofs, but Dr Hathi accidentally gives his visiting card to the receptionist. To this, Bhide shows his disappointment and asks Dr Hathi that how can he be so irresponsible being a doctor? Soon Komal gives his ID proof as it was left with her in the purse and the misunderstanding is cleared and everyone takes a sigh of relief. Everyone verifies their ID and leave from there. While supervising everything, Bhide is been left behind without the verification and when asked for the ID, Bhide takes time searching for the ID proof. Here the episode comes to an end. Let's wait till the next episode to know what happens next on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

