TMKOC July 12, 2021, Written Update: Taarak recites a poem, Jethalal gets into a fight

In the previous episode, we saw that the gents planned on throwing a party to celebrate Popatlal's success on mission Kala Kauwa.

The episode begins with Jethalal getting into a little feud with Bhide and Iyer. After a little bit of chit-chat, Gokuldham society members begin with the event. While giving the usual introduction speech, Bhide realizes that he forgot to bring a shawl which plays a crucial role in the Samman Samaroh. Hence, Tapu decides to handle the matter and arrange a shawl for the event.

After Bhide's speech, Taarak follows up the event by reciting a shayari. While doing so, he was interrupted by Tapu Sena which made him lose his calm. Realizing their mistake, Tapu Sena apologizes for their mischievous behaviour and Taarak decides to continue with his beautiful shayari and a poem.

Later, Komal asks Popatlal to tell everything in detail about the mission 'Kala Kauwa'. Popatlal happily decides to divulge all the details behind the mission.

Popatlal tells everyone how he got a tip from his informer (Guddu) in regards to catching people involved in Black marketing. His informer also tells him a way of reaching the middle man- Michael via using a code word which was- 'Cash hai to aish hai'.

Immediately after the tip-off, Popatlal decides to plan out mission Kala Kauwa and asks Bharti to join him in as a companion. And because this mission demanded secrecy, Popatlal decided to bring in Dr. Hathi via concealing the truth and lying to him.

Stay tuned to know what went behind the success of the mission Kala Kauwa.

