TMKOC July 13, 2021, Written Update: Jethalal and Chalu Pandey rescue Popatlal and Bharti

In the previous episode, Popatlal narrated how he planned the mission ‘Kala Kauwa’, and what went behind it. Read on to know what happened in today’s episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Now, let's see what happens ahead in today's episode. Dr. Hathi narrated how he disguised himself with a beard and moustache, met the middleman Michael, and was successfully able to set up a meeting with the people involved in black marketing. Then Popatlal stated that he and Bharti disguised themselves as father and daughter and entered the resort. On the other hand, Dr. Hathi was set to meet the dealer when a huge mishap took place.

While Dr. Hathi was set to meet the dealer, he fell into the pool. That caused his moustache and beard to come off. This aroused suspicion and the dealer called off the meeting with Dr. Hathi. After facing this failure, Popatlal decided to make a new plan and bring in Jethalal. Jethalal, unaware of the situation, decided to bring Bapu Ji and Bagha along with him. On their arrival, Popatlal informed them about the plan. Moving forward with the plan, Jethalal disguised himself and went to Michael but after the mishap with Dr. Hathi, the code word was changed from ‘Cash Hai Toh Aish Hai’ to ‘Safed Kabutar’. Unaware of this change, Jethalal met Michael and made him more suspicious, which further caused the dealer to maintain high security in the resort.

He even asked his employees to keep a close eye on the guest staying at the resort. Popatlala was able to charm one of the employees named Sanjana, and she agreed to go against her boss. But the dealer was cunning and was able to figure everything out. So he kidnapped Popatlal and Bharti, and left a few goons behind Jethalal, Bapu Ji, and Bagha.

At this moment, Chalu Pandey enters into the picture and helps them catch the dealer. This is how the mission was completed.

Now, all the male members of the society are excited for the event to get over so that they can enjoy their party. But the real question is, will the party happen? Stay tuned to know what happens in the next episode.

