TMKOC July 14, 2021, Written Update: Popatlal and Jethalal honored with bedcovers from the resort

In the previous episode, Popatlal and the fellow members of mission Kala Kauwa briefly described all the events that took place during the mission. Now let’s see what happens next.

Jethalal mentions how he and police officer Chalu Pandey rushed towards the water park to rescue Popatlal and Bharti. The next plan of action was to catch hold of the black marketing leader. To achieve this, officer Chalu Pandey and Popatlal joined hands and caught the leader who later turned out to be Jethalal’s acquaintance. But the task was still not done. To put him behind bars, they needed some proof. Thanks to Popatlal and his umbrella which had a micro-camera attached to it, they were able to capture the activities and gather enough proof to put the smuggler behind bars.

At last, the storytelling session ended and all the participating members of mission Kala Kauwa were awarded a bouquet and a shawl by the members of the Gokuldham Society. The shawl given to them seemed pretty different to Jethalal and Popatlal so they decide to inquire about it. It turns out that the piece of cloth was a bedcover from the resort. Hearing this information surprised the members but cracked everyone up later.

After a while, Popatlal is awarded a trophy by Tapu Sena along with an umbrella shaped rainbow-colored cake from the Mahila Mandal. On receiving these awards, Popatlal gets a little teary-eyed and decides to give a speech. During the entire speech, Sodhi keeps pestering Popatlal to rush because it was delaying their secret after-party.

After the speech, Bhide announces that everyone can now have dinner (so that purush mandali can have their secret after-party). This announcement however wasn’t taken in the way it was intended since everyone refused to part ways which left the purush mandali quite dejected.

The purush mandali was confident they would be able to have an after party no matter what. How? Stay tuned to unravel this mystery.

Also Read: TMKOC July 13, 2021, Written Update: Jethalal and Chalu Pandey rescue Popatlal and Bharti

Share your comment ×