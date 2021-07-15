TMKOC July 15, 2021, Written Update: Mission Party Sharty

In the previous episode, Gokuldham vasi celebrate the success of mission Kala Kauwa by awarding a bouquet and a shawl to the participating members of the mission. Now let’s see what happens next.

The Purush Mandal are quite upset about the fact that their plan did not work out and they can’t have their Party-Sharty. Sodhi with high determination announces that he won’t let the mission Party-Sharty go down the drain, rather he will make up a new plan to enjoy. Upon hearing this, the Purush Mandal decides to come up with a new plan, which was to tag along with Jethalal for his 'business meeting'.

Bhide and Taarak go to seek their wife’s approval but come back with disappointment which is why the idea of the plan is entirely dropping. Sodhi still had his hopes high, hence he came up with the idea to have party-sharty right in front of everyone. The plan seems to be quite risky but is the only viable option.

While the Purush Mandal was making plans and scrapping them, Bharti entered the scene and asked what they have been discussing. This marks a long silence between them. To reduce the awkwardness, Bharti initiates a conversation and praises Gokuldham vasi, and then departs from the Resort.

Sodhi was back to his plan and tells everyone how they can have two cold drink bottles arranged, where the one will be mixed with carom seeds (alcohol) and the other will be a normal cold drink served to the rest of the people at the party. He said that, in order to make this plan successful, they need to bring a waiter on their side who will serve cold drinks to everyone.

The plan was liked by everyone and was brought into effect. Will the party-sharty be a success or will the Purush Mandal get caught?

Stay tuned to know what happens in the next episode.

