TMKOC July 16, 2021, Written Update: Abdul walks in on Sodhi, Iyer, and Popatlal

In the previous episode, Sodhi came up with a plan that involved two cold drink bottles, one mixed with alcohol and the other as a normal cold drink that will be served to the rest of the people at the party. Now let’s see what happens next.

The episode begins with Tapu Sena and Bapu Ji enjoying the beautiful resort and the new location. On the other side, Taarak, Bhide, and Dr. Hathi were really tensed about the ‘dinner plan’ as it was their first time doing party-sharty right in front of everyone.

Meanwhile, Sodhi, Iyer, and Popatlal meet in private to follow the plan of adding alcohol to the cold drink. Although Sodhi was confident, Popatlal and Iyer were scared out of their wits. They decided to go in and try explaining to the waiter what needs to be done.

Sodhi asks the waiter to take out two cold drink bottles, one with a red cap and another with a blue cap, and then add alcohol to the bottle with a red cap. The waiter, on the other hand, told them that what they are doing isn't something new and that they can calm down. While Sodhi was explaining the waiter, Abdul walked in on them. They got scared and asked Abdul to swear instead that he won't disclose anything. Abdul agrees.

Now that everything was set, Sodhi asked the waiter to follow the procedure, so the waiter emptied half of the cold drink into an empty jug and added alcohol to it. While doing so, people started entering the party hall so Sodhi asked the waiter to rush the process.

This caused excitement and fear to all the Purush of the Gokuldhaam society. Now let’s see what happens in the next episode. Will the party-sharty be successful or will there be any kind of hurdle.

Stay tuned to know what happens next.

