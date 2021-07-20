TMKOC July 19, 2021, Written Update: Bagha drinks the special ‘cold drink’

In the previous episode, Sodhi comes up with a plan and the waiter follows the procedure, he empties half the cold drink into an empty jug and adds alcohol to it. Now, let’s see what happens next.

This episode begins with Gokuldham Vasi entering the dance club and are enthralled at the vibe. The purush mandal is bursting with excitement for their later events( secret after- party ). There are a couple of instances when Sodhi and Iyer's carelessness could have revealed that they have other plans but were saved by Jethalal and Bhide who were able to twist their words and save the entire purush mandal.

The family program begins with dinner and the waiter serves a variety of food items for everyone. Gogi asks the waiter to serve cold- drink. Ths request alerted the purush mandal and they ask the waiter to be extra careful while serving the cold drink. Everyone is amused by this response and are curious as to why does the waiter need to be extra careful over serving a cold-drink but the purush mandal are able to evade this question with a vague answer. Jethalal asks the server to hand over their ‘cold drinks’ after serving it to the children. This excites the purush mandal as they can finally begin with their secret festivities.

While the waiter is serving the food, Bagha‘s tongue catches on fire so he runs to the nearest food station and frantically looks for anything that can bring him some relief following which, he gulps down the entire bottle of ‘cold drink’(with added alcohol). This shakes the the purush mandal as they had been looking forward to the alcohol for quite some time. After a while, Bagha gets drunk because of the alcohols effects and started behaving in an unlikely way. When the members of the mahila mandal start inquiring about his weird behavior, Jethalal explains that Bagha must have had an allergic reaction to the cold drink.

Will the mahila mandal be able to figure out the truth or will it stay under covers? Stay tuned to know what happens in the next episode.

