TMKOC July 2, 2021 Written Update: Sodhi plans a secret party with his friends

Gokuldham society members finally get to check in at the Rang Tarang resort. Read all about what happened in the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

In today's episode we see that Bhide comes to know that he has forgotten his ID proof back in Gokuldham society. Everyone is in shock that Bhide has behaved so carelessly. Popatlal tries to convince the manager to adjust, but the latter refuses that he cannot go against the government protocols and can’t allow Bhide to check-in into the room. Knowing this everyone decides to go back. Bhide calls Tapu Sena back as they were exploring the resort. When the problem is explained to them, Sonu realises that she has a digital copy of Bhide's ID proof.

She shows it to the Manager, and the problem is immediately solved. The manager gives the room keys to everyone. Gogi and Goli pull a prank on Bhide telling him that a room worth twenty thousand is booked for them. After hearing this Bhide gets a shock, but then later it's revealed that it was a prank. Popatlal again tries to pull Bhide's leg by telling him that the welcome ceremony costs fifty thousand, and other Gokuldham members have to pay for it. Bhide gets tensed, so Mehta explains to him that it's just a prank.

Soon after everyone leaves for their room. But Sodhi stops all his friends and tells them that he has bought something from Mumbai to celebrate Popatlal's success, and they will together celebrate the same secretly in the hotel room.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah features many popular actors such as Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta and Mandar Chandwadkar, among many others.

