TMKOC July 20, 2021, Written Update: Bagha and his special cold drink ‘allergy’

In the previous episode, we saw that Bagha gulps down the entire bottle of special secret cold drink (with added alcohol) and gets drunk. Now let’s see what happens next.

After getting drunk, Bagha starts dancing which arouses suspicion among Gokuldham vasi. To cover it up, Jethalal blames it on his allergy but Bagha continues to behave oddly. He starts dancing and dubbing famous celebrities like SRK and Amitabh Bachchan. Jethalal asks the DJ to stop playing music so that Bagha stops dancing but he keeps insisting the DJ to play the music.

Jethalal asks Tapu Sena to leave and as they don’t want the kids to witness the ‘allergic reaction’ of Bagha. Purush Mandal decides to take Bagha in the room so that Dr. Hathi can treat his ‘allergy’. Bagha goes near Komal, Anjali, and Madhvi with the purpose of taking a selfie, and Purush Mandal fears that they might be able to catch the smell. Purush Mandal tries to explain the smell but before they could do that, Bagha decides to run. Everyone runs behind Bagha to catch him but Jethala and Taarak perform a trick to stop Bapu ji from running behind Bagha. Bapu ji was scared out of his wits for Bagha but Jethalal calms his nerves by telling an abrupt story. Taarak asks Jethalal to take care of Bapu ji while he manages Bagha.

On the other side, Bagha runs in the entire resort and everyone runs after him. Later, he starts throwing more tantrums.

