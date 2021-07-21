TMKOC, July 21, 2021, Written Update: Bagha losses control

Jethalal tries to stop Bagha from dancing but he is completely out of everyone's control. The society members are shocked to see Bagha's actions. Jethalal politely requests Bagha to go to his room but nothing seems to work.

Looking at the situation, Jethalal tells Tapu Sena to go and have food and then go to their rooms. Jethalal again lands in a problem as Bapuji refuses to leave and wants to stay back to see what exactly has happened to Bagha.

Bagha further goes on to click selfies with the ladies of the society. As soon he reaches to click pictures, the ladies sense a bad odour and inform the gents about it.

The gents, aware of everything happening with Bagha, refuse to accept the smell and say instead that it's nothing but perfume. Bapuji decides to examine Bagha but was stopped by the gents.

Later, the Purush Mandal decides to ensnare Bagha and take him to his room. Finding this out, Bagha runs away from the society members and starts running the resort.

Everyone tries to stop him but no one is successful as Bagha is very agile. Jethalal and Mehta wait with Bapuji and others are seen running behind Bagha. The entire scene is very funny. Bapuji still could not believe that consuming cold drink can cause such effect.

Bagha climbs on a metal structure and warns that if anyone tries to climb up then he would jump from the top. Listening to this, everyone takes a step back and waits. Bapuji on the other hand is very concerned for Bagha.

When will Bagha get back to normal? To find out, keep watching the show.

