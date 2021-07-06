TMKOC July 5, 2021, Written Update: Party bag goes missing

While entering the room, Bhide is immediately remembered to have left the bag at the reception. Read on to know more.

In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's episode today, we saw that Jethalal comes to discuss their deal with Mr.K.K, but surprisingly, he asks Jethalal to speak in English only. However, looking at the situation, Bagha tries to take control. After a while, Jethalal tells Mr. K.K that language shouldn't be a barrier and affect the deal. He even stresses the fact he respects the English language but wants to talk in Hindi as he is comfortable with it and will only talk in Hindi, he even said that he is okay with the fact if their deal isn't 'successful', but he wouldn't talk in English.

Jethalal assures K.K about the best price and guarantees the best after-sales service. Finally, the deal is successful and Jethalal is happy now. On the other hand, everyone has finally gotten inside their rooms. Bhide is seen entering the room along with his family and soon remembers that he has left his bag at the reception. Bhide soon rushes there but in between, Tapu is seen returning his bag as it was delivered to his room. Sodhi and Iyer are missing their life partners as they aren't there with them on this trip. Soon, Sodhi is seen searching for the bag which contains material for their party and is restless when it is nowhere to be found. He soon informs Iyer that he thinks that he lost the bag which contains alcohol. Iyer also starts searching for it.

Iyer asks him to remember where he kept the bag last time. On this, Sodhi tells him that after they reached the hotel when they got down from the bus, he started dancing to the tune of the drums but in this, the bag was causing problems so he kept the bag near the fountain beside them. They rush to the location but cannot spot the bag. Soon, they gather all the males and tell them about the misplaced bag and everyone is seen getting angry at Sodhi for being careless.

Everyone is tensed about what would happen if the bag is not found. Finally, they go to Tapu Sena's rooms to try and check if the bag has been delivered into their rooms. Everyone from the male group is upset and trying very hard to retrieve the bag. Sodhi is most upset amongst everyone as his wife (Roshan) is also not with him, and the bag is also not to be found. Let's see what happens in the next episode. Will the bag be found- remains the big question?

Also Read| TMKOC July 2, 2021 Written Update: Sodhi plans a secret party with his friends

Share your comment ×