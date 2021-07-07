TMKOC July 6, 2021, Written Update: Finally, the bag is found

Sodhi threatens the manager to call the cops if he's not able to find the bag but the manager assures him. Read on to know more.

In search of the bag, all the gents reach Tapu Sena's room. Sodhi asks everyone whether they found the bag or not to which Tapu Sena replies by saying that they don't have any idea about it. Once they reach the hotel, they go to the manager and tell him about the missing bag. Sodhi threatens the manager to call the cops if he's not able to find it but the manager assures him that he will be able to find it very soon. During this conversation, Abdul comes over to Sodhi and gives him his bag. After a careful look at it, Sodhi is overwhelmed and asks Abdul how he was able to find it. Abdul tells him that while he was dancing, he took his bag and put it into the luggage trolley which is why it ended up in his room. Everyone returns to their rooms thereafter.

Jethalal, on the other hand, is happy to get the order. He buys some alcohol for the party thinking that it might have been difficult for his friends to get it from Gokuldham.

Finally, in Rang Tarang, everyone gathers to explore the resort. They soon spot a mango tree with raw mangoes on it which delights everyone as they express their desire to taste them. Sodhi, out of excitement, starts pelting stones, one of which unintentionally hits Iyer on the head. After this incident, everyone asks Sodhi to stop throwing stones at the tree as it could be dangerous. Sonu then tells Bhide that she really wants to taste the mangoes. Consequently, Tapu decides to climb the tree but is stopped by Bhide who tries to climb the tree himself. On doing so, Tarak and Madhavi try to stop him.

Let's see what happens in the next episode. Will Bhide successfully be able to climb the tree? This mystery is yet to be unraveled.

