TMKOC July 7, 2021, Written Update: Popatlal guides society members in Rang Tarang

Standing firm on his decision, Bhide is able to successfully climb the tree against everyone's expectations and starts plucking and distributing the mangoes among the society members who have been eagerly waiting to taste them.

After a while, the manager reaches the spot and informs the group that the mangoes from the tree will have to be paid for since they had been planted by the owner's father and the mangoes belonged to their family. The tension among the group is palpable as they are made aware of this fact. The staff member, however, ensures that she will handle this matter as they are their special guests and will not charge anything from them.

Popatlal further guides them to the different locations in the resort. He starts to describe the significance of every one of these locations as these were the spots where his mission took place. Such places included the Lovers bridge, the lake, the two different sized swimming pools, etc.

On the other hand, bapuji and Bagha finally spot Jethalal. Bapuji notices Jethalal carrying a bag and asks him about it. Jethalal lies by saying that he had been gifted a bottle of natural Kadha by Mr. KK but in reality, the bag actually contained a bottle of alcohol.

