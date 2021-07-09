TMKOC July 8, 2021, Written Update: Kadha creates confusion

In the last episode, we saw that Champaklal was very keen to see what is inside the bag. Let's find out if he gets to see it.

Jethalal explains to Champaklal and Bagha that the bag contains a bottle of naturally made Kadha (concoction) and was gifted to him by Mr. KK. Hearing this, Champaklal expresses his desire to taste the Kadha. Jethalal lies to Champaklal, saying that he cannot open the bottle as he has to give it to Mr. Mehta and after a lot of discussions, is finally able to convince him.

Meanwhile, Popatlal guides the society members towards the water park. Everyone explores the water park and is in complete awe of it. Popatlal informs everyone that he has now covered all the main locations in the resort.

Jethalal finally reaches the resort and is able to meet the society members. But, as soon he gets to know that Babita is not present because of a family function she had to attend in Kolkata, Jethalal's dreams of enjoying the trip are shattered.

Popatlal tells the society members about some more locations in the resort. Before leaving, Champaklal reminds Jetha to give Mr Mehta his bottle of kadha like he intended to. In doing so, Mr Mehta refuses strongly as he is strictly on diet food and does not want to spoil his trip by having the kadha.

Once the ladies, Tapu Sena and bapuji leave, Jethalal reveals the secret about the bottle in the bag which brings about an uproar of happiness among the gents. In between all these events, Bhide asks Dr. Hathi, Popatlal, and Jethalal to dress up and be ready by 5.

